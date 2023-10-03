President of the Senate received union centrals, who presented a proposal to regulate contributions to unions

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended this Monday (2.Oct.2023) that the House discuss a bill that deals with the financing of unions, without this impacting the employee. Pacheco received the union centrals this afternoon. The organizations presented him with a self-regulation proposal on the assistance contribution approved by the STF on September 11th.

“It is important to have union life in Brazil. It is important to have instruments and conditions for these unions to dialogue and reach a good agreement for both companies and employees. […]. A form of self-financing for these unions that does not impact the return of mandatory union dues, something I have reservations about and they [sindicatos] nor do they defend. And the very guarantee in the assistance contribution that the employee has the right to object. It is something that is in the legislation and in the decision of the STF”said Pacheco after the meeting.

The meeting of the trade unions with Pacheco was held 1 day before the meeting of the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) to vote on the bill 2,099/2023, which wants to prohibit union contributions without the employee’s authorization, including those who are already union members. O Power36o found that the president of the Senate is working with the party leaders of the House to postpone the discussion on the topic in order to continue with the construction of the union financing project – the senator’s priority.

“It is more important that we discuss a way of financing unions in Brazil that does not involve obligations towards the employee than projects that sometimes do not solve the entire problem. This is what we are trying to do here, listening to the trade unions, the unions. We will also listen to employers’ unions, federations, such as CNI and CNC”he said.

“We are looking for a definitive and general way to solve the financing of unions. I really believe that during October we can deliver this form through a bill”, declared Pacheco.

As shown by the Power360, the document (complete PDF – 286 kB) signed by 6 trade unions and delivered this Monday brings two controversies: 1) does not establish clear and objective criteria on how the value of the contribution will be calculated and two) calls for companies to be punished if they commit any “encouraging individual expressions of refusal to receive a discount” by the workers.

SUPREME DECISION

On September 11, 2023, the STF approved the so-called assistance contribution for unions. The impact will be similar to that of the old union tax, which was in force until 2017. This is a compulsory tax for all workers, whether unionized or not, and who are linked to unions that have negotiated some type of collective agreement with the category’s employer association. .

It is not clear in the STF’s decision what amount can be charged to each worker. This topic is also treated vaguely in the document prepared by the 6 centers –CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), Força Sindical, UGT (União Geral dos Trabalhadores), CTB (Central de Trabalhadores do Brasil), CSB (Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros) and NCST (New Central Sindical de Trabalhadores).

Regarding the charge, it is only said that “Assemblies must be called with the guarantee of broad information to respecting the agenda to be addressed, including the collection of negotiation contributions, and promoting the possibility of participation by union members and non-union members”. Regarding the value, the text is vague. It states that entities are committed to “that abusive charges are not practiced and that deviate from the standards of reasonableness and proportionality related to the socioeconomic context of the category”.

There are no defined criteria for what would be “abusive charges” or that “avoid the standards of reasonableness and proportionality related to the socioeconomic context of the category”.

The old union tax corresponded to 1 day of professional work. Brazil has 43 million people with a signed work permit. In other words, in theory, this is the universe that could have this rate deducted from their salaries. The money goes entirely to the unions.

As the participation of workers in union assemblies is small, there will be a situation in which professionals in a certain category will have to find out, on their own, how to oppose the payment of the assistance contribution. Otherwise, they will have an automatic deduction from their paychecks.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The STF’s decision analyzed the so-called embargoes for clarification presented by the Metalworkers Union of Greater Curitiba (PR) against a 2018 judgment on the topic. At the time, the Court had decided that the collection, by agreement, collective convention or normative sentence, of compulsory contributions from non-unionized employees would be unconstitutional.

In 2017, the then President of the Republic, Michel Temer (MDB), sanctioned a labor reform that abolished the union tax. The new law approved by Temer says that the contribution must be authorized “previously and expressly” by the worker.

Now, the scenario has reversed due to the STF decision. The ministers came to understand that the Constitution allows unions to collect the assistance contribution compulsorily from all workers, unionized or non-unionized.

DROP IN COLLECTION

Union contributions to employers and labor entities (workers) have plummeted by 98% in the last 5 years, according to official data from the Ministry of Labor and Employment. In 2017, when the labor reform came into force, unions, confederations, federations and trade union centrals raised R$3.045 billion. The value fell to R$58.1 million in 2022. Read the complete of the report (PDF – 924 kB).

The labor reform established the end of the mandatory union tax, which was paid by workers and employers to finance union activities. In practice, the entities failed to collect almost R$3 billion per year.

Unions were the ones that received the most resources in 2017. They raised R$2.04 billion in the year. Contribution revenue fell to R$40.30 million in 2022.

When considering only labor unions, aimed at workers, the associations received R$1.47 billion in 2017. The amount dropped to R$12.50 million in 2022.