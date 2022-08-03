President of the Senate quotes 7 de Setembro and says that the result of the election must be recognized as soon as it is proclaimed

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended, this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022), democracy and electronic voting machines in a speech on the return of the Senate after the recess of Congress.

He mentioned the 7th of September, the date of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, and praised ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes, respectively president and vice president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“Elections exist to ensure the legitimacy of political power, as the result of the polls is the legitimate response of the popular will. Legitimacy that must be recognized as soon as the result of the polls is proclaimed”he said.

In a speech he read, he declared that both the 7th of September and the elections must be marked by a renewal of the “love for the country” and the commitment of politicians to Brazil. Here’s the intact of the senator’s speech (102 KB).

Pacheco asked society and public authorities to pacify tempers and said that Brazilian institutions will only continue to be strong if the population believes in them.

Then he addressed politicians and candidates for public office in October: “What makes a nation is a set of values ​​and ideas that unite us. So let’s get back to discussing ideas..

“May our efforts be directed towards finding solutions that bring prosperity to the country. May the political debate have the scope of guaranteeing dignity for our population. May the electoral tone be serious, based on truths and good proposals”said.

Just before the speech, Pacheco received in his office representatives of civil society organizations that call themselves the Coalition for the Defense of the Electoral System.

The entities delivered a letter to the president of the Senate in which they ask that the National Congress “react to threats from the President of the Republic” against the Electoral Court, “demonstrating clearly against any coup adventure”.

Here’s the intact from the coalition document (632 KB).

Although it makes no nominal reference to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Pacheco’s speech addresses 2 pillars of the president’s speech in the reelection campaign: Independence Day and the questioning of the reliability of electronic voting machines.

On July 24, at the PL’s national convention that confirmed his candidacy, Bolsonaro called on his supporters to take to the streets. “one last time” on the 7th of September.

“These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that who makes the laws is the Executive and Legislative Powers. Everyone has to play within the 4 lines of the Constitution”said.

The expression “black cape deaf” alludes to the gown worn by ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) during court sessions.

In 2021, the Chief Executive had already convened and participated in demonstrations on the same date. In those acts, he raised the tone against the STF and said that he would no longer comply with the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

On September 9, 2021, the former president Michel Temer (MDB) went to the Planalto Palace and sewed a “Declaration to the Nation” in which Bolsonaro said that the attacks on Moraes stemmed from the “heat of the moment”.

He also brokered a phone call between the president and the minister of the Supreme Court to ease the institutional climate.