Reuters 09/07/2024 – 12:27

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) on Tuesday defended a more in-depth and extended debate on the proposal that grants financial autonomy to the Central Bank, citing questions raised by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about the initiative.

In an interview with the press, the senator said he was in favor of the proposal, but suggested further development of the text with the participation of specialists and employees of the agency.

“I think it is advisable that this debate on increasing the autonomy of the Central Bank be carried out in a more in-depth and extended manner,” said Pacheco.

President Lula had been repeatedly criticizing the Central Bank and its operational autonomy model, focusing on the current president of the agency, Roberto Campos Neto, who was appointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro and has a term until December. Lula stopped criticizing the agency last week amid a rapid devaluation of the real, which partly reflected the uncertainties generated by the president’s statements.

In an article published this Tuesday on the website Poder360, BC directors Ailton Aquino, Diogo Guillen, Otávio Damaso and Renato Gomes defended the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that gives financial autonomy to the body.

In the text, the four directors stated that the measure, which may be voted on by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) this week, ensures resources for “maintaining the excellence” of the BC’s deliveries and expanding the innovation agenda.

EXEMPTION

Pacheco also stated in the interview that the Senate’s agenda for Wednesday includes a bill that formalizes the maintenance of the payroll tax exemption for sectors of the economy and municipalities this year, with a gradual re-taxation starting in 2025. According to him, the measures under evaluation to compensate for this benefit will increase revenue without increasing taxes.

Pacheco reaffirmed that compensation for the loss of revenue from the payroll tax exemption will be made up of a basket of measures, such as the repatriation of assets of Brazilians abroad, a debt regularization program with regulatory agencies, updating asset values ​​with tax payments and the use of forgotten resources in the financial system.

Also on the menu are taxation of purchases of up to 50 dollars on foreign websites and taxation of sports betting — measures already approved previously.

According to the senator, the measures will offset the cost of the tax relief in 2024, estimated by him at 18 billion reais, below the almost 26 billion reais initially projected by the government.

According to him, compensation for 2025 onwards should be found when the government prepares the Budget.

(By Bernardo Caram)