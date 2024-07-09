Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 14:20

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said on Tuesday, the 9th, that he has no plans to put the Proposed Constitutional Amendment that provides for the financial autonomy of the Central Bank on the agenda. In an interview with the press, he argued that the debate on the topic should be more in-depth, especially considering that the legal autonomy of the monetary authority, approved in 2021, is still being “decanted”, suffering criticism from part of society, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), he pointed out.

Pacheco, who said he was in favor of the autonomy already granted to the BC, also argued that expanding this character – now through financial means – at a time of “divergences between the federal government and the Central Bank” might be an “ingredient that does not help to solve the problem”.

“I believe that the merits of the PEC on financial autonomy are reasonable; we only have to assess the circumstances at the moment. The autonomy of the Central Bank, which was conceived by the Federal Senate, was questioned by the Supreme Court, which by a majority affirmed its constitutionality. This issue has been much debated and criticized by some. President Lula himself has criticized the autonomy of the Central Bank. I naturally defended it, as I defend it today. So the autonomy we granted is still under discussion, it is being debated, even by society itself, which has not yet been able to decide or assess whether it was positive, whether it produced good results,” said Pacheco when asked about the proposal, which is on the agenda of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) this week.

With this scenario in mind, the Senate president stated that it is necessary to be “more cautious and prudent” about the PEC, expanding the debate to hear more from the institution’s employees, the financial market and the federal government itself. “The federal government, which until recently had influence over the Central Bank and now no longer does due to a project by the Senate. Will this EC proposal make the problem worse or not? That is the question to be considered. Expanding the debate is important, especially at a time when we need to calm things down and seek ways to reach consensus and understanding,” he said.