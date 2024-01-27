Brazilian Constitution establishes the return of congressmen for February 2; Pacheco says the change aims to save money without deliberative sessions

The National Congress returns to work on February 5, 2024, a posthumous date as determined by the Brazilian Constitution. According to the Magna Carta, congressmen must return on February 2 for the opening of the legislative session. The rule is only not applied if the date falls on a weekend or holiday – which is not the case.

As determined by article 57 of the Constitution, the “The National Congress will meet annually in the Federal Capital, from February 2nd to July 17th and from August 1st to December 22nd”. The deadline was established by a constitutional amendment2006. Before that, the Legislature operated from February 15th to June 30th and from August 1st to December 15th.

The opening session is announced by the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). In 2022 and 2023, under his command of the House, the return of work began on the 2nd.

O Power360 contacted Rodrigo Pacheco's team to understand the reason for the change. One of the reasons given was the savings on travel costs for congressmen to Brasília on Friday, since there would be no deliberative sessions to be held on that day – due to Congress regulations, they are held from Tuesday to Thursday.

The president of the Senate will be in Brasília from Monday (Feb 1, 2024) and will work in his office. Congressmen will resume work on February 5th with 20 provisional measures pending analysis.

Constitutional lawyers declared to the Power360 which, as it is a rule of the Constitution, should not leave room for interpretation.

“If the constitutional command establishes a rule, it does not admit interpretations. The 'principle' is what leaves room for interpretation, but in this case the norm is clear and there are no limits to it”said the professor of constitutional law at UFF (Fluminense Federal University), Gustavo Sampaio.

For Alessandro Soares, professor of Constitutional Law at Mackenzie, the change from Friday to Monday does not offend the Magna Carta: “The change would have to have an unconstitutional purpose for there to be an offense against the Magna Carta. It would be different if he announced the opening of the legislative session only after May to harm the government's votes. In that case, there would be a constitutional offense.”.

Read below the note sent by the advisor to the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco:

“The National Congress will hold, on February 5th, at 3 pm, a solemn session to open the legislative work, in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. It's not the first time the change has happened. The change in date aims to save money, as happened in 2018, when February 2nd was also a Friday. According to the rules of procedure, on the opening day of the legislative session there is no deliberative session. This way, there would be costs for parliamentarians' tickets to Brasília exclusively for the ceremony, without any voting. Therefore, the Board decided to start work on Monday and the ordinary deliberative sessions can be resumed on Tuesday.”