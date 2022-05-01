Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) criticized, on his social media, “illegitimate and anti-democratic manifestations, such as those of military intervention and closure of the STF”. Today, acts organized by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called for the “removal” of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court.

In his post, Pacheco said that “popular demonstrations are an expression of the vitality of democracy. A sacred right, which cannot be thwarted”, and reinforced that the 1st of May, Workers’ Day, has always been marked by demands in Brazil. “This serves Congress for its better reflection and decision-making,” he said.

Pacheco points out, however, that demonstrations such as those calling for military intervention and the closing of the STF, “in addition to intending to obfuscate the essence of the date, are serious anomalies that do not fit at any time”.

The Senate president did not mention specific names or manifestations, but acts mobilized by Bolsonaro supporters today made clear an opposition to the STF and support for deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced by the Court to 8 years and 9 months in prison for attacks. democracy and for inciting physical violence against ministers.

