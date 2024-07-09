Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 10:07

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) confirmed that he will present the bill to renegotiate the states’ debts with the Union on Tuesday, the 9th. During his participation in the 8th CNT Forum for Debates on Urban Mobility, Pacheco said that he will present the proposal as soon as it reaches the Senate.

“After leaving here, I will go to the Senate to present a bill to resolve the states’ debts with the Union. The bill was duly aligned with the Ministry of Finance. This bill is based on investments in infrastructure and transportation,” said Pacheco.

The Senate President also said that the tax relief bill is on the agenda of the Upper House of Congress this week and should be voted on. Pacheco assured that the compensation measures for the tax relief “will not result in an increase in taxes”. He cited the proposals already released by the Political BroadcastingGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, last week: a rebate of fines from regulatory agencies, updating of Income Tax assets, repatriation of resources held abroad and import taxes below US$ 50.