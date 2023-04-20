At a Lide event, the president of the Senate also says that the government must “respect the past” and not change what was approved in Congress

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), demanded from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the reduction “immediate” of interest rates in Brazil. In his most forceful speech on the subject to date, he said that the Senate gave autonomy to the banking institution, but that it is necessary to have “political sensitivity” in decisions.

“The perspective of autonomy [do Banco Central] what we wanted and want in the Federal Senate is that it would not be susceptible to undue political influences. But there is a general feeling today, which depends on a technical base, but also on political sensitivity, that we need to find ways to immediately reduce interest rates, otherwise we will sacrifice the work we have done over time.“, said Pacheco during a presentation at the Lide Conference, in the United Kingdom, this Thursday (April 20, 2023). Pacheco was applauded by the audience, made up mainly of businessmen.

Pacheco also said that despite the differences between the Legislature and the Executive, there is a common feeling of seeking lower interest rates. “There are natural divergences between the Executive and the Legislative, between society and the business world. But if there is something that unites us at this moment, it is the impression, the desire, the obstinacy to reduce the interest rate“, he said.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its supporters have increased pressure on the president of the monetary authority to reduce interest rates. This charge led to an increase in the medium-term inflation perspective. According to Pacheco, the country needs to move forward despite the political noise. He did not mention Lula’s name.

“If these noises and ripples that have been hindering the reduction of interest rates in Brazil are a problem, we have to attack this problem and allow the reduction to take place. Noise in politics Brazil will always have. It had it in the previous government and it will have it in this one. But even so, we had 2% interest rate in the past. It is important that we get together in a balanced way and that the BC is respected. But that we seek to make an immediate reduction in interest rates“, he said.

According to Pacheco, the conditions for reducing interest rates are in place. “Inflation, my dear Campos Neto, is contained and on a downward path. Our currency is stable and last week we had below R$ 5 per dollar. Now we need to grow Brazil and we will not succeed with the interest rate at 13.75%“.

Messages to Lula

Pacheco also sent messages to President Lula. He said that the country needs to learn to “respect the past“. He was referring to the review of Congressional decisions and cited regulatory frameworks in his speech. The petista made, by decree, revisions in the legal framework of basic sanitation, approved in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“There were options made by the Brazilian Parliament. We voted on political, social security, labor reform, we established limits on public spending, we established the legal framework for sanitation, the legal framework for bankruptcies, railroads, cabotage, various projects. These legislative options must be respected. Even if they are not ideal legislative frameworks, it is better to have stability for the predictability of investments“, he said.

Lead event

The Lide Group (Business Leaders) will hold the Lide Brazil Conference this Thursday (April 20, 2023), at Savoy London, in London (United Kingdom). The event started on April 19th and ends on April 21st. It discusses Brazil’s opportunities in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Participating in this 2nd day is the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the governors Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES), Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), in addition to monetary authorities, representatives of professional associations and public and private managers.

This is Lide’s 2nd event abroad in 2023. The 1st was held in Lisbon, in February. It will be at the Hotel Savoy, one of the most traditional in the British capital.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. O chairman is former minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are taking, in an innovative way, to different countries, important and respected leaders from different segments and powers. Certainly, the outcome of the discussions will have positive effects on Brazil, especially on its image and attracting new investments.“, said João Doria Neto about the event.

