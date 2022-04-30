The president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), articulates in the Senate the approval of a project to limit the granting of pardon and constitutional grace (pardon). The proposal has the support of other senators who are unhappy with the decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro that pardoned the conviction of his political ally, Deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

To people close to him, Pacheco shared the assessment that he considers the pardon a type of “superpower” of the chief executive. He pondered that, currently, the president can use pardon practically “as he wants”. In addition to Bolsonaro, other presidents have used legal devices to benefit convicts.

In the case of the current Chief Executive, a pardon was granted to an allied deputy sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for attacks on democratic institutions and threats to Supreme Court ministers. His main opponent in this year’s electoral contest, PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, used another legal instrument, giving asylum to Italian Cesare Battisti, convicted of murder in his country. The decision freed the foreigner from extradition. Michel Temer, on the other hand, pardoned convicts, including for corruption in Operation Lava Jato.

Publicly, Pacheco has already declared that a President of the Republic has guaranteed in the Constitution the right to grant pardon, but he defended that the Legislature deal with the issue in view of the unprecedented nature of the benefit granted to Silveira.

According to allies, the president of Congress has already commissioned technical studies from his staff to prepare a draft text, which could be a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). But the possibility of the measure being implemented only by bill is being evaluated.

If the proposal is ready in time, Pacheco is studying submitting it to the appreciation of the other colleagues next week. The intention is for the new rules to take effect after their approval, without affecting the case of Silveira.

The group of senators with whom Pacheco discusses the proposal has members such as Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). Renan told Estadão that the group is, in fact, coordinated by Pacheco and will “fight for the democratic rule of law and the separation of Powers”.

If it takes its revenge, Pacheco’s proposal will mark a turning point in the crisis between the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court. Until then, the ministers of the STF understood that they were isolated, while Bolsonaro, politically strengthened, renewed his suspicion about the elections and the threats of not complying with court orders, without the top of Congress reacting.

Pacheco talked about the situation of institutional stress with ministers of the Supreme Court and with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL). Lira, in turn, for the time being only asked the Supreme Court to judge the action in which the Chamber argues that it has the final word on the impeachment of deputies.

There are other actions underway in the Senate, in addition to the initiative led by the summit. For now, the only one formally presented is the PEC to end the benefit of “constitutional grace”, authored by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE). He argued that pardon in general is an instrument of prison policy and humanitarian in character, while “grace” serves “purely private and often non-republican interests”.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

