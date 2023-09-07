President accompanies the celebration of the 7th of September alongside heads of powers, ministers and Governor Ibaneis

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) follows this Thursday (September 7, 2023) the Independence Day parade in Brasília. The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) are also present in the stands set up for the head of state.

In addition to the heads of powers, Lula is accompanied by vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and most of his ministers.

Here is the list of ministers attending the parade:

Marina Silva (Environment);

Simone Tebet (Planning);

Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples);

Nísia Trindade (Health);

Wellington Dias (Social Development);

José Múcio (Defence);

Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy);

Cida Gonçalves (Women);

Margarete Menezes (Culture);

Camilo Santana (Education);

Anielle Franco (Racial Equality);

Márcio Macedo (General Secretary);

Márcio França (Ports and Airports);

Luiz Marinho (Work);

Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations);

Juscelino Filho (Communications);

Luciana Santos (Science and Technology);

Jader Filho (Cities);

Rui Costa (Civil Staff);

Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation);

Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development);

Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union);

André de Paula (Fisheries and Aquaculture);

Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Communication);

Renan Filho (Transport).

Among the main absences are the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Flávio Dino (Justice). Ana Moser (Sport), who will leave the government, and Chancellor Mauro Vieira, who traveled to India for the G20 Summit, were also absent.

The ministers Waldez Góes (Regional Development) and Carlos Lupi (Social Security) complete the list of absentees.