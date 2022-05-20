The presidents of the Legislature met at the official residence of the Senate; Lira wants to vote measure next week

Senate presidents, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met this Thursday (May 19, 2022) to discuss the project which limits ICMS on fuel, electricity and telecommunications.

Pacheco used your account on Twitter to comment on the meeting, which took place at his official residence. Lira, in turn, did not comment on the agenda.

“This Thursday, I received the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, to discuss PLP 18/22, which changes the classification of fuels, electricity, telecommunications and transport for essential goods and services. I pledged to bring to the leaders the topic that can contribute to reducing the impact of state taxes on fuel prices”wrote.

He also said that he reminded the deputy of the project which creates a fuel price stabilization account using Petrobras dividends destined for the Union. The measure passed the Senate and has been stalled in the House ever since.

Lira wants to put limit

Complementary bill 18 of 2022 limits the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) to 17% on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

The text classifies the services of the sectors listed as essential goods and services, prohibiting the possibility that they are treated as superfluous. In practice, it bars the application of higher tax rates. The bill allows states to set reduced rates. read the intact (124 KB) of the proposal.

“This is not a political or ideological debate. It’s a country debate. I will call on all powers to reflect on the emergency reality of today’s world, which affects the people and requires institutional actions with a vision of the Nation”, wrote Lira on her Twitter page.

On Wednesday (May 18), the deputies approved the urgency to vote on the text, which means that it does not need to be analyzed by the thematic committees of the House and can go straight to the plenary. It is a way to speed up the process of a project.

According to Lira, the debate in Congress will give the “real clarity of those who want to reduce prices” of the products mentioned in the project.

For the author of the project, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), the collection of excessive amounts of the tax is unconstitutional. The deputy also defends that the ordinary level for the collection of ICMS in these cases is 17%, a value recognized by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the judgment of an extraordinary appeal on the taxpayer’s right.