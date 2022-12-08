President of the Senate and rapporteur of the 2023 Budget say that a hole in the ceiling is necessary to pay for programs

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said this Thursday (8.Dec.2022) they hope that the Chamber will approve the PEC without changes, allowing it to enter into force without returning to the Upper House.

🇧🇷I don’t know if, in accuracy, the text was beaten [aprovado pelo Senado] with the Chamber of Deputies, but there was nothing groundbreaking that you could say was a surprise from the Senate”, declared Pacheco to journalists.

As shown the Power360leaders of the so-called Centrão want to reduce the value that has been called “enlargement” of the ceiling —in reality, a part of the hole that today is R$ 145 billion— to R$ 100 billion and shorten the validity of the PEC from 2 years to 1 year.

Alongside the president of the Senate, Castro stated that he has already started to prepare his 2023 Budget report based on the version that was approved by the senators on Wednesday (7.Dec). 🇧🇷If the Chamber approves in the same terms, it would make my job a lot easier“, said.

Both declared they were convinced that Congress would approve the PEC and the Budget by December 22, the last day before the year-end recess.

The text of the PEC reaches the Chamber with a declared hole of R$ 168.9 billion, but, with other exceptions to the mechanism that limits the growth of public spending camouflaged in the wording, the fiscal impact exceeds R$ 200 billion.

Pacheco said he had the perception that the deputies agree with the approval of the proposal “in size” and “in the conditions” established in Casa Alta.

He said he still hasn’t talked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after the vote in the Senate.

But he said that Lira positively signaled the possibility of both Houses of Congress joining efforts to approve the PEC “as urgently as possible🇧🇷

“I think it absolutely necessary [abrir] fiscal space for school lunches, federal universities, passing through Popular Pharmacy, minimum wage readjustment, Bolsa Família, R$ 150 per child… [Todo] world recognizes it declared.

Marcelo Castrou also stated that there is a need to recompose the health and education budgets by BRL 16 billion and BRL 5 billion, respectively.