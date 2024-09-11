Senator Davi Alcolumbre, favorite for the presidency, seeks government support; the three met at the Senate’s Official Residence

The President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), hosted a meeting between David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), the favorite to take over the Senate leadership from 2025, and the main link in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the House, the senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA). The meeting was held on Tuesday evening (September 11, 2024) at the Senate’s Official Residence.

In a conversation over Macallan whisky, the three discussed the succession of the House, among other matters. According to the Poder360the conversation had a relaxed tone between “friends“The assessment, however, is that, in order to have Lula’s support, Alcolumbre still needs to externalize what he intends to do, if elected, and how he will deal with proposals that affect the government.

Members of the government bench told this digital newspaper, however, that it will be Lula who makes the final decision. The president had stated that he would not exert any kind of influence in the disputes for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, but he acted behind the scenes to undermine Lula’s candidacy. Elmar Birth (Union-BA) in the Lower House.

The government does not intend to declare explicit support for either candidate to rule out the possibility of having a potential opponent in charge of the Senate. However, according to PT senators, the ideal scenario is not to have just one party in charge of both houses – with Elmar’s weakening, Alcolumbre’s candidacy is strengthened.

Last week, PT senators met to discuss the succession. Due to the absence of some congressmen, no decision was made. A new meeting will be held after the first round of municipal elections, on October 6.

Alcolumbre is currently considered the main favorite to lead the Senate. He has already officially received the support of the PDT, a party that is part of the government’s allied base.

In addition to the Amapá native, the senators who are moving towards the succession are Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) and Soraya Thronicke (We can-MS).