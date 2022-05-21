The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Saturday (May 21, 2022) that “a united country” is not done with “opportunistic speeches, the criminalization of politics and gratuitous attacks”. The senator’s statement was made on his official profile of the twitter.

According to Pacheco, it’s even worse “when these criticisms fall on a Congress” which, according to him, delivers reforms at a time of “acute crisis”.

Pacheco does not make it clear who he is referring to when mentioning the speeches. The speech, however, is made a day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the senator acts partially in relation to the conflict between the Powers.

According to Bolsonaro, Pacheco acts to “protect” the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which, according to the president, is currently the strongest in the Republic.

“I will not deny that I supported [o Rodrigo Pacheco]. I didn’t expect him to be as partial as he’s been lately. I don’t want friction with him, but he’s hugely biased.”said the Chief Executive in an interview with Morning mail.