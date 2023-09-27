A student from the school, in a frame from ‘Pachacútec, the improbable school’. Courtesy

For sixteen years, a warehouse located in a desert overlooking the sea, in a human settlement in Lima, has been the stove where several of the most promising Peruvian chefs of recent generations have cut their teeth. Pachacútec is, in the words of Joan Roca, founder of El Celler de Can Roca, an “oasis of culinary knowledge.” For the gastronomic critic Ignacio Medina, a “laboratory”. And for the famous Albert Adriá, the “great opportunity for hundreds of young people without resources.” All of them have ever set foot on the sandy beaches of Ventanilla and have toured in amazement the corners of the school founded in 2007 by Gastón Acurio, the ambassador of Peruvian flavor in the world.

Acurio had been thinking about the idea of ​​bringing Pachacutec’s stories to the big screen for some time. But it was not easy to choose someone who had the creative genius to direct and produce the filming. It was after watching an episode of the third season of the series Street Food: USA, in mid-2022, which made the decision. The director, the man behind the chapter Miami Floridawas Mariano Carranza, a Peruvian living in the United States with experience in diverse documentaries: from the brain bank at Harvard University to the construction of a hand-woven rope bridge in the Andes Mountains.

In a school where more than 400 chefs have been trained, spread across America, Europe and the Middle East, Carranza’s challenge was to summarize the spirit of Pachacutec in three representative cases. He interviewed more than thirty chefs and, after a couple of months of deliberation, he chose: Jhosmery Cáceres, master pastry chef at La Mar, in San Francisco; Gerson Atalaya, head chef at Kay, a modernist restaurant that has revolutionized Luxembourg; and Alan Larrea, owner of Percado, a ceviche bar that has refreshed the Lima scene.

The result is a 38-minute medium-length film, filmed in four countries, which will premiere this Wednesday at the San Sebastián Film Festival and is called Pachacutec, the improbable school. Although it belongs to the Culinary Cinema section, it is not in competition due to its short duration. “In a country that prides itself so much on its gastronomy as a unifier, it is necessary to put the lens on the people who have it uphill. And it should be noted that this project has been able to generate opportunities for young people who did not have money and much less were able to study cooking,” says director Mariano Carranza from Spain. A school where 350 people apply every six months and only 25 enter.

Alan Larrea took over one of those few places, back in 2008, when Pachacutec had already been a foundation for four years, but had just taken his first steps in his cooking career. Living among ladles, knives and cutting boards was not his first choice. Larrea, in fact, had a sexist view of the matter: he thought that cooking was a woman’s thing. That they were the ones who had to chop garlic and onions, with tears involved, and have the food hot for when the man of the house arrived.

Until life shook him at the age of seventeen, shortly before finishing school: his mother died of leukemia and his father lost his job. While he was looking for ways to help at home, his first work experience came to him on a plate: washing dishes in an aunt’s modest restaurant. He got a spark then. In one year, Larrea went from washer to kitchen assistant and then to voracious curiosity: he began devouring second-hand cookbooks and never missing a program on the Gourmet channel. Years later, after caring for the elderly, walking dogs and collecting fares on public transportation, he learned about the Pachacutec school while he was browsing a magazine in a hair salon. Getting him in, he says, was like starting to get out of the hole and look out at a less bleak horizon.

“They taught me the techniques and language of cooking. But in Pachacutec, above all, they taught me how to be a person. To be supportive, honest and responsible,” says Alan Larrea before taking the flight to Spain. He will be in San Sebastián, in the avant premiere, along with Jhosmery Cáceres and Gerson Atalaya. The three protagonists will face a challenge once the film ends this Wednesday night: cook a dinner for 80 guests at the Basque Culinary Center, the prestigious institution dedicated to research and innovation in gastronomy. “It will be a dream to cook on the same stage where the Argentine Narda Lepes will be, one of my greatest references,” says Larriera, who for several early mornings worked as a gardener at the Pachacutec school to pay for his studies. Today, at 42 years old, he runs his own restaurant.

Jhosmery Cáceres’s first approach was not to caramelize a fruit or prepare a fondant to decorate a cake. It was, rather, supporting a family enterprise: a cart of ceviche on the go. Like her companions from Pachacutec, reality was not very kind to her. Her mother managed to cover three meals a day with 25 soles (6.7 dollars) and she used to buy chicken bones. She always says that Pachacutec not only changed her life, but also hers. “It was my lifeboat. I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am if they hadn’t extended their hand to me,” says Cáceres in a passage of the film. This girl with straight hair and thick glasses ended up leaning towards pastry for a matter of accuracy. “If you follow the rules everything will be fine. “Salty food is more spontaneous.”

Gerson Atalaya, who will celebrate five years in Luxembourg in December, conceives cooking as an act of love, but also as a chance to break rules. Gastronomy in the European country of fairy tales was not magical enough. It was rather classic. And he, who before putting on an apron sang hip hop, considers that the Kay restaurant is a proposal that goes out of the box. “It’s like the free style. You can express your feelings on a plate freely (…) cooking with love is important, but it is more important to cook with personality,” she explains.

Co-produced by Gastón Acurio and Irzio Pinasco, Pachacutec, the improbable school is in full search of continuing its journey in theaters and festivals. San Sebastián will be the first stop. Showing the film in the Ventanilla sands is a must. Let the pots and pans ring.

