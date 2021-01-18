Álvaro Cervera has confirmed at a press conference that the player who tested positive before traveling to Montilivi to face Girona for the Copa del Rey was ‘Pacha’ Espino. The Uruguayan full-back is isolated at home and, although the rest of the squad and coaching staff were negative in the protocol tests and in the repetition of these tests, for safety reasons, before tomorrow’s game against Levante, another will be held. try more to ensure the safety of all professionals.

With these words, the technician has confirmed the positive for coronavirus of his staff. “We have six casualties. The positive is ‘Pacha’ Espino. Tomorrow before going out to the field we will do other tests in the sports city, hopefully everything goes well. The other casualties are the known ones, Luismi Quezada, Marcos Mauro, José Mari, Augusto and Akapo ”.

The loss of ‘Pacha’ Espino is a notable absence for Álvaro Cervera’s team, since he does not have another pure left-handed back in the first squad, although the youth squad Marc Baró, in the Copa del Rey matches, has more than shown that he is available to replace the Uruguayan in the games that cause loss until he recovers from the disease. In addition to the player from the yellow team, the Cadista coach will also be able to count on Jairo Izquierdo, who despite being a left-handed winger, has already covered that position on more than one occasion.

The final decision will be made by Cervera, who will need to find a solution to a position that has several markets being the pending task to be reinforced and that now acquires even greater relevance for the current transfer window.