Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami has said that it will be necessary for fast bowlers in the UAE to handle their workload well. He said that the situation is not going to be easy in the UAE by any means. Due to Kovid-19, this time the IPL is being held in UAE from 19 September.

Three cities of the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are hosting the league. Shami told Dubai on Tuesday, ‘The temperature here is much higher than in India. There are chances that players get dehydration. There is also a possibility of a stretch. So we have to keep such things in mind. ‘

Shami said, ‘It will be very difficult because the wicket here is also very different. So workload management is very important, but not so difficult that it cannot be handled. It depends on us how we handle things. Coming to Dubai is fantastic. We are lucky that we are playing the game we love. Therefore this feeling cannot be compared. The best thing is that everyone is on the field and training. In India, IPL should bring a smile on the face of the people.



Indian paceman Shami will lead Punjab’s fast bowling attack. When asked if there would be any additional pressure on him, he said, ‘I don’t take the pressure of being a senior in the team. You should have confidence in your talent and yourself. ‘

Shami further said, ‘I do not believe in making any kind of goals. I believe in doing well according to the situation as per the need. I always try to do what I am doing better.

India is scheduled to visit Australia later this year where it will play a four-match Test series and T20 series. India had created history by capturing the Test series on their last Australian tour, but this time the challenge for India will be tough as the Australian team will have Steve Smith and David Warner.

During the last series, both of them were banned for ball tampering, Shami said, ‘We have beaten them before. You cannot say that those people were not there, so it was easy. We can also think that if we had that bowler, it would be good for us. You need a plan regarding the status and current form. If you compare both teams then they are strong. It depends on how you implement your plan.