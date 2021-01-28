The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has confirmed the credentials of the Russian delegation at the winter session of the assembly. During the voting on Thursday, January 28, 107 people voted for, 36 against, 24 more people abstained from voting. The meeting was broadcast on website assembly.

“If you have the right to challenge the powers, this does not mean that they should be used whenever possible,” Dutch Senator Tini Cox said during the meeting.

He also chastised Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko for insulting Russian parliamentarians and the entire assembly.

Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Anton Morozov commented on the last vote. According to him, this is, on the one hand, good news, and on the other, “it is difficult to understand those who abstained, and even more so, voted against”.

“That is, Russia, firstly, is the largest European state, and to discuss the European agenda without Russia’s participation, in my opinion, is completely counterproductive. Secondly, Russia is one of the largest donors to the organization. Of course, we positively assess the decision “, – leads RT his words.

He also recalled the attempts of the Ukrainian delegation to challenge the credentials of the Russian colleagues, noting that in Europe such behavior is perceived as a “worn-out record.”

“They cannot offer anything new in terms of their argumentation, therefore this position causes more and more irritation among other delegations,” concluded Morozov.

On January 25, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Maria Mezentseva, proposed to challenge the rights of the Russian delegation to PACE. In her opinion, the Russian side allegedly “continues to violate human rights”, for example, in Crimea. According to the voting results, Mezentseva’s idea was supported by 38 participants of the meeting from five different national delegations.

The next day, the head of the Russian delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, said that the monitoring committee had recommended approving the powers of parliamentarians from the Russian Federation. In turn, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas opposed the termination of the powers of the Russian delegation at the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.