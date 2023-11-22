Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/11/2023 – 22:06

The municipality of Pacajus, in Ceará, about 50 kilometers from the capital Fortaleza, is experiencing episodes worthy of the House of Cards series. This is because the succession of events that began with the revocation of the mandates of Mayor Bruno Figueiredo (PDT) and his deputy, Francisco Fagner (União), on September 21, now arrives in an attempt to annul the process promoted by councilors, in last Friday, 17th, at City Hall.

It all started with the revocation of mandates, with a unanimous vote in the City Council. There were 10 councilors in favor of the impeachment of the mayor and deputy, accused of nepotism – when a public agent uses his power to appoint, hire or favor relatives. Figueiredo’s niece and daughter-in-law were among the panel of commissioners and would have been appointed during his administration. The deputy, Fagner, would have guaranteed places in the city hall for two sisters and a brother.

During the legislative session, the defense of the mayor and deputy claimed that the infraction was corrected when the relatives were exonerated and, therefore, the impeachment would be an extreme measure. The net salary of Byanka Hellen Noguera Barbosa, daughter-in-law who held the position of Director of Institutional Projects, linked to the mayor’s office, was R$4,165.15 in July. In August, with her dismissal, the amount was R$9,297.95. The data is available on the Pacajus City Hall Transparency Portal.

The president of the city’s City Council, Tó da Guiomar (União Brasil), took office on an interim basis shortly after the decision. Municipal elections were scheduled for this Thursday, the 23rd, and will take place indirectly, that is, it will be the councilors who will vote by name to define the next commander of the Executive. This happens because Pacajus’ Organic Law provides that if a position becomes vacant in the two years before the next elections, a new election will be held within 30 days, by the City Council.

This Tuesday, the 21st, judge Alfredo Rolim Pereira, of the Court of Justice of the State of Ceará (TJCE) signed a sentence annulling the impeachment of Bruno Figueiredo and Francisco Fagner. However, the magistrate decided not to return the positions immediately, which will not prevent the indirect elections from being held. The judge’s decision will only be valid after it becomes final, that is, when there is no longer any possibility of legal appeal.

“I understand that for reasons of social stability, it is prudent to establish that this decision will only take effect once it becomes final, unless the higher court decides otherwise, in a necessary review,” stated the judge in the decision.

Municipal law 1,130 was approved by the interim mayor in October, but, if it did not exist, the rite would follow the criteria of the Federal Constitution, which also provides for direct elections in vacancies in Parliament. Voting will take place on an exclusive basis.

But Tó da Guiomar does not seem to want to vacate the seat and has been trying to reduce competition in the dispute. Two requests to challenge candidatures were registered, made by the head of his office. To annul the ticket of Gustavo Menezes (PT), candidate for mayor, the request takes into account Menezes’ conviction for the crime of environmental pollution. The response came out on the 19th, with the rejection of the ticket, which can be appealed until the 22nd, one before the new election. The chief of staff also asked for the candidacy of Alexandre de Oliveira Nogueira (PSDB) to be challenged, due to alleged concealment of declared assets.

According to the Pacajus Chamber, only the candidacies of the current interim mayor, and Alexandre Oliveira Nogueira (PDT) and Adail José Pereira da Silva (PSDB) are eligible to compete at this time. Alexandre would be the nominee of the impeached mayor and, according to sources, his brother-in-law. He was already on the city hall staff, as communications director for the mayor’s office, between 2018 and 2019.

On the 15th, the State Public Ministry of Ceará gave an opinion recommending the nullity of the revocation process, signed by the prosecutor Sérgio Henrique de Almeida Leitão. The prosecutor alleges that the rules of the legislative rite were not complied with, in addition to errors in filling out the minutes of the session, which were written by hand. The same prosecutor, in July, issued a ministerial recommendation for Figueiredo, then mayor of the city, to dismiss his daughter-in-law. A civil inquiry is underway to investigate other possible cases of nepotism in Pacajus City Hall, to inform a future public civil action for administrative improbity.

Two days after the opinion, councilors held a session to annul the impeachment of the mayor and deputy, on the 17th. In addition to the lack of quorum – only 7 of the 15 councilors were present -, there was also an attempt to promote a ceremony to swear in the mayor impeached. Four of them voted to annul their own votes, as, in the session that impeached the mayor and vice-president, they were in favor of losing their mandate.

Figueiredo published a video on his Instagram account stating that he did not want to make things even more difficult “especially for the people of our city”, and, therefore, would not participate in the ceremony. The former mayor referred to the illegal session as “their own initiative” by some councilors who tried to “disapprove” the revocation decree. The former mayor also said he trusted justice, “especially divine justice”.