Five years ago, the left was swept away from the regional election in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The FN list led by Marion Maréchal collected 40.5% of the votes in the first round, far ahead of the LR list of the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi (26.5%). That of the PS (16.7%), then led by Christophe Castaner, withdrew to allow the right to win. With 80 seats out of 123, it was completely free to conduct its policy. Especially since to believe Senator EELV Guy Benarroche, the RN has “Not even fulfilled its role of opposition and speaks only of its favorite subjects”.

“In line with what the government is doing at the national level”

The LR majority boasts of its economic record and the creation of 30,000 jobs between 2017, the date of Christian Estrosi’s resignation in favor of Renaud Muselier, and 2019. “Things are far from being as idyllic as the president of the region wants to make believe”, accuses PCF senator Jérémy Bacchi, who denounces a “Policy in line with what the government is doing at the national level”. For five years, the right has been working to apply the austerity slogan advocated by Renaud Muselier: ” finished, the cash drawer “. An action which weakened both associative structures and local communities. ” It’s a he policy that brandishes the inability to finance things, blaming everyone: the State, the crisis, the previous management… ” retorts Guy Benarroche. On the other hand, the region has sought to get more money into its coffers, for example by increasing the price of the Zou transport card by 700%! Studies, reserved for young people.

Democratically, it is not much better. Both the Socialist Party and the Greens still remember Christian Estrosi’s promise after the “Republican front”. The city councilor, who “Cannot imagine that thousands of voters are not represented”, proposes in December 2015 the creation of a “Territorial council” consultative, which would allow “To those who have made the sacrifice of not being a candidate in the second round to be able to comment on the life of the community”. Five years later, the left is still waiting. And hopes to win in 2021. EELV has appointed its leaders with this in mind: Olivier Dubuquoy and Brigitte Apothéloz. “There will necessarily be a left-wing list in the second round this time”,says Guy Benarroche.“2015 is above all the failure of the division”, warns Jérémy Bacchi.