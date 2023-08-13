Package includes platforms, gas pipelines and exploration projects; state will have R$ 323 billion in investments in 4 years

The president of Petrobras Jean Paul Prates said on Friday (Aug.11.2023) that the state-owned company will have 47 projects in the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), launched by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to Prates, pre-salt production systems and revitalization of conventional fields outside the pre-salt will be included.

Prates’ statement was given during the launch of the program in Rio de Janeiro. The president also said that the state-owned company will have an investment portfolio of R$ 323 billion in the PAC for the next 4 years.

“There will be 47 projects, which include production systems in the pre-salt, revitalization of conventional fields outside the pre-salt, such as in Marlim, Albacora and Roncador, important projects of the Lula and Dilma governments that are being reinvigorated to produce more. And working on the energy transition, transforming our refineries into biorefineries, producing products from vegetable oil”said Prates during the event.

The list of projects includes:

platforms;

pipelines; It is

exploration projects.

Part of the investments were already foreseen in previous investment plans of the state-owned company and some are already underway, such as the Rota 3 gas pipeline, which will drain natural gas from the Santos Basin pre-salt to the former Comperj (Petrochemical Complex of the State of Rio de Janeiro), renamed Gaslub.

The oil tanker package includes:

exploration of wells ​: BRL 2.1 billion;

​: BRL 2.1 billion; production development: ​ BRL 286 billion;

​ BRL 286 billion; shipping of maritime production ​: BRL 15.4 billion;

​: BRL 15.4 billion; refining (construction, expansion and modernization of the national park​​): BRL 11.3 billion;

(construction, expansion and modernization of the national park​​): BRL 11.3 billion; gas and oil pipelines ​: BRL 11.1 billion (includes private projects);

​: BRL 11.1 billion (includes private projects); decarbonization : BRL 8.9 billion; It is

: BRL 8.9 billion; It is studies for investments in fertilizers, petrochemicals, ships and green decommissioning: BRL 300 million.

O Power360 broadcast the launch event live.

Watch (3h12min):