Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 5:15 pm

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, said this Friday, the 11th, that there are 3,400 environmental licensing processes to be analyzed by just 200 Ibama employees.

The delay and bureaucracy of the environmental license process is seen as one of the bottlenecks of the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), announced by the government this Friday morning, in Rio de Janeiro. The idea, said the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, is to improve this process to facilitate the execution of the works foreseen in the program.

“We currently have around 3,400 processes in the licensing process for 200 servers. As an inside job, we’re talking to (the ministries of) Planning, Chief of Staff and Esther (Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services). Let’s do the Ibama contest and call candidates who are in (register) in reserve, to be agile without loss of quality”, said Marina Silva.

Among works already announced and unpublished, the new PAC foresees total investments of R$ 1.7 trillion, of which R$ 1.4 trillion until 2026 and R$ 300 billion after that.