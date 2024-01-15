Jader Filho announced that the government will invest R$6.3 billion in works in the country to reduce the effects of rain

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, stated on Sunday (15 January 2023) that the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) should prioritize drainage and hillside works in Rio de Janeiro. In total, the government will allocate R$4.8 billion for drainage works and R$1.5 billion for slopes in the country.

“Our actions are preventive. Throughout the year, we carried out several actions. Specifically in Rio de Janeiro, for the area of ​​prevention, more than R$330 million were released”, said Jader in an interview with GloboNews.

Over the weekend, heavy rains left at least 11 people dead in Grande Rio. The rains caused pockets of water, flooding and falling trees. Firefighters responded to around 230 incidents related to the storms, rescuing victims, supporting floods, landslides and landslides.

