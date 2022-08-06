Pac-Man World: Re-PAC is the protagonist of a trailer which puts a comparison the remake with the original, released back in 1999 on the first PlayStation.

Released on August 26, Pac-Man World: Re-PAC will boast several differencesboth from a technical and stylistic point of view, adopting in this sense the most recent designs for the characters of the famous classic by Bandai Namco.

In the game we will have to once again take on the role of Pac-Man, in his humanoid version, and save our friends and relatives who have been kidnapped by ghosts and taken to the insidious Ghost Island, a place full of dangers.

To complete the mission we will have to use all our resources, taking advantage of the character’s abilities and experimenting with improved mechanics in terms of gameplay and controls, accompanied by redesigned graphics at 4K and 60 fps.