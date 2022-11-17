This year bandai namco brought us games to remember childhood, we saw this with the arrival of Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series and also the celebration of the anniversary of Digimon with survive. On the other hand, it was also released Pac-Man World: Re-Pacwhich serves as a remake of the original that was released a long time ago in PlayStation.

And although its launch is already a few months in the past, it seems that it will continue to receive content, but apparently this will be paid. The content called Jukebox adds a jukebox that allows the player to change the background music of the game. It has a playlist of more than 50 songs. Players can listen to English, Japanese, and Chinese versions of “We Are PAC-MAN”, the theme song of the franchise.

Here is the trailer with the announcement:

Also available is DLC Chrome Noir Chogokin Skin. Same as can change the look of Pac Man by accessing the game options in Quest mode. With this, he gets a robotic look. Previously, the DLC was only available as a pre-order bonus, so users will finally be able to get their hands on it.

It is worth mentioning that their price does not exceed five dollars, so it would not hurt to buy them.

The game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gamerant