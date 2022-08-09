Bandai Namco is busy preparing for the launch of Pac-Man World Re-Pac, which originally debuted more than 20 years ago. The remastered version will launch on PC and consoles on Friday, August 26, so it’s not long now.

To get fans excited about the re-release of the game, the company has uploaded the opening footage of the 3D platformer that sees Pac-Man enter six mysterious worlds to save his family by chasing Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

“Pac-Man will be able to use a wide range of moves to make his way through the various environments the game has to offer. But while the Bomb Attack, Bomb Dot and Metal PAC-MAN are returning, PAC-MAN now has the ability to hover in midair, extend the timing of his jump, and eat a Power Pellet to transform into Mega Pc-Man allowing him to attack ghosts“reads the description.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac also has an easy mode, with several features that will help players enjoy the game at their own pace, such as additional “Easy Blocks” and extended sleep times in mid-air.

As we said, Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 26, 2022.

Source: Gematsu