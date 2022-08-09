BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released two new videos online for PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACthe current generation remaster for PC and console of the classic platformer released on the first PlayStation. The first of these videos is the opening video of the game, while in the second we can see the original game compared with the new edition.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC will be available from next August 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Comparative trailer

Opening movie

Discover the evolution of PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC in two new trailers Released over 20 years ago, PAC-MAN World 20th Anniversary was the legendary yellow icon's first foray into the 3D platforming genre. Today, PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, the remastered version of this game, is shown in two new trailers. The first underlines the graphic evolution that brings PAC-MAN into the new generation. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC bring back the wonderful original adventure world, where our hero is now chased by ghosts as he rescues PAC-MOM, PAC-BOY, PAC-SIS, Professor PAC, PAC-BUDDY and Pooka, only to discover a new nemesis in the dreaded TOC-MAN. In the second trailer you rediscover the introduction of PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC thanks to the Opening Movie and learn more about his journey to six mysterious worlds to save his family. PAC-MAN will be able to use a wide range of moves. While Bomb Attack, Bomb Dot or Metal PAC-MAN make their return, PAC-MAN will also have the option to hang in mid-air, extend their jump and eat Power Pellets to transform into MEGA PAC-MAN and attack the ghosts. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC it also has an EASY mode with several features that will help all fans enjoy the game at their own pace. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

