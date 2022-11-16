BANDAI NAMCO Europe has announced that new add-on content is available today for PAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC. Thanks to the DLC PAC-MAN Jukeboxavailable at the introductory price of € 2.99, we will be able to add a real jukebox on the beach of the Phantom Island to listen to over 50 songs from the franchise, while with the content PAC-MAN Chogokin Chrome Noir Skinavailable at the introductory price of €0.99, we will be able to transform the iconic mascot into a metallic version using a new power up.

PAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC DLC adds the jukebox and a skin to the classic platform game PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC received new content today via two DLCs adding the Jukebox and the PAC-MAN Chogokin Chrome Noir Skin cosmetic upgrade. The PAC-MAN Chogokin Chrome Noir Skin DLC The Chrome Noir skin can be purchased as a cosmetic upgrade for PAC-MAN. Players who pick up this DLC can transform their character into a gleaming black robotic PAC-MAN once they get the Metal power-up in the game, unlocking the ability to walk underwater and bounce off enemies that would otherwise cause damage. The Jukebox DLC adds a real jukebox to the beach of the Phantom Isle area that serves as an in-game hub in PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC. Players can choose to listen to over 50 songs, including the full soundtrack and Japanese, English and Chinese language versions of the song “We Are PAC-MAN”. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/N13TPCH2y6E PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe