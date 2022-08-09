Bandai Namco has released the introductory video of Pac-Man World: Re-PAC, a remastered edition of Pac-Man World, a much loved classic 3D platformer, whose release date is set for August 26, 2022.

In the video we can see what the introduction to the story is. At Pac-Man house we celebrate a birthday, but the ghosts, the classic enemies of the yellow hero, want to ruin the event and begin to capture the various characters, setting traps for them. Pac-Man will then have to travel and reach the haunted lair to free everyone from their clutches.

Pac-Man World: Re-PAC is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. Announced during a Nintendo Direct, it has been revised and corrected for the most modern gaming platforms. In addition to the obvious graphical overhaul, several game modes have been added and the entire campaign has been remodeled. However, the original mode is also included, which will be unlocked by finishing the game.

If you are interested in the comparison between the remake and the original, just recently a dedicated trailer was released, which will clarify the extent of the work done on the game.