For some time the franchise of LEGO has been in constant collaboration with external brands, especially video games, and we have seen that recently with Horizon Zero DawnSonic And till Super Mario. For that reason, one of the sagas that could not be left behind is Pac Manwhich has just confirmed its set for the enjoyment of the fans.

As shown in its official announcement trailer, this set will take the form of an arcade machine that clearly hints at the ownership of namco, but this is accompanied by a game simulation. It also includes lights inside to make the characters shine, including the classic ghosts of the franchise and also the yellow protagonist.

Check out the progress:

Chomp your way back to the 80’s with the new LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade! Ready! Build! Play! pic.twitter.com/ZlvhV5KLVc —LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 22, 2023

It is worth mentioning that those who are partners LEGO You will be able to purchase this set from June 1st in its pre-sale, this so that weeks later regular users do just the same. For its part, the price of the package is expected to be around $250 USD, a figure that is more or less the same as that of products with the same number of pieces.

This becomes the last set related to the world of video games. However, it is rumored that one of the Zelda which until now has not been confirmed by the companies responsible for the collaboration.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: These sets are really cool, but you just have to make sure you have enough space to place them. In my case I would not buy it for lack of a place to put the box.