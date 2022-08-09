The Hollywood Reporter announced that PAC-MANthe famous videogame mascot of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentwill soon become a live action film made in the United States by the same Japanese company with Wayfarer Studios from Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. Among the credits we find Chuck Williams from Lightbeam Entertainmentwho previously worked on Sonic’s live action, which together with Tim Kwok will produce the film in collaboration with the aforementioned Baldoni, Manu Gargi And Andrew Calof from Wayfarer Studios (producers of the film Clouds on Disney +).

The famous ball eater debuted in arcades in 1980 and the next August 26 we will be able to return to his shoes thanks to the remastered version of a classic PlayStation, PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC.

In the past we have already seen PAC-MAN at the cinema in the film Pixels (in the cover image), complete with a cameo by Tohru Iwatanioriginal creator of the game.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter Street Anime News Network