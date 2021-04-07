The classic arcade video game Pac-Man, popularly known as the ‘Pac-Man’, received a new installment, Pac-Man 99, which turns the saga into a Battle Royale in which up to 99 players face off online in head-to-head matches.

Over 40 years after the original Pac-Man video game was released in 1980, Pac-Man 99 is available from this Wednesday for the users of hybrid console Nintendo Switch, as reported by Nintendo on its website, free for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online.

For connoisseurs, it is a kind of substitute for Super Mario Bros. 35, another curious Battle Royale which was withdrawn from service on March 31, along with the compilation Super Mario 3D All Stars.

Pac-Man 99 has a similar operation to the original video game, with classic power pellets that turn ghosts blue and weak, but stands out for the introduction of a ‘battle royale’ mode in which 99 players face off in free-for-all online games.

The player, here too, must dodge ghosts until they get different items

The player, here too, must dodge ghosts until they get different items that make enemies vulnerable. The main novelty is that, when a player kills a ghost, sends it to another user’s game and the same thing happens with other power ups scattered around the map.

In this way, the players they do not attack each other but they send enemies to complicate the game of rivals.

The title also incorporates other new features at the gameplay level such as the Pac-Man Jammer, some blockers in the shape of the ‘kite’ designed to slow down opponents that are released as more ghosts are eaten.

Pac-Man 99 has eight different predefined strategiesAmong which Nintendo has featured speeding up, shipping additional Jammers, and more. Players can purchase custom downloadable themes based on Xevious, GALAGA, Dig Dug and more to change the look of the game, with 20 different classic themes in total that do more than just change the graphics.

Massive tetris

Tetris also has its Battle Royale version

It is not Nintendo’s first attempt to turn one of its great classics into a Battle Royale. Two years ago, brought to light Tetris 99 where you compete simultaneously with 99 other players. Which makes the games more chaotic and challenging.

As the pieces fall, around the playing area, you can see the miniaturized games of all the competitors. The different “attacks” They are made when a line is completed and they are distributed among the players that survive.

Like the classic version, when the chips reach the top of the screen, the player is eliminated, and thus the classification of the competitors is established.

The good response of the players allowed to expand some of its functions through an update. By way of training, it is possible to play alone, without the need to be connected to the Internet.

It is a replica of the battle royale in which you compete against 100 users controlled by the CPU, selecting the level of difficulty. And while it is a good replica, it does not have the same emotion or difficulty.

SL