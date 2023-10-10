BANDAI NAMCO Europe he announced PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS, the new Battle Royale chapter of the franchise. The title will be released in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The title will allow us to participate in battles for up to 64 players in several game modes, including Classified and Elimination, customize our avatar with tons of cosmetic items and even watch other games both regionally and globally. Furthermore, for this new chapter not only has the cross-platform gamebut a matchmaking based on player skill.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPSwishing you a good viewing as always!

PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS – Announcement Trailer

PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS BRINGS HIS MULTIPLAYER DEVOURING FURY TO CONSOLE AND PC Bandai Namco Europe announced today PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS, which will bring the addictive PAC-MAN multiplayer Battle Royale series to modern gaming platforms with improved graphics, new modes, new music and a wide range of customization options. The title also promises to take competition to new levels with cross-platform support for up to 64 players and custom matchmaking with a Friendships system, ranked mode and global leaderboards.

PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS will devour every obstacle to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. For the trailer: https://youtu.be/kTQ9aS5bWY4 PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS offers some new features and many features that will make playing this unique version of PAC-MAN in Battle Royale style even more fun. In the game, you’ll have to devour your way through interconnected mazes to become the Chomp Champ, the last remaining PAC at the end of each match. Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables on ghosts using a variety of power-ups that give PAC-MAN shields, increased speed and other effects. It will also be possible to sabotage your opponents using power-ups capable of helping ghosts. In addition to devouring the classic dots that are part of the normal PAC-MAN diet, as well as the occasional tasty fruit, you will also be able to devour PAC-MAN characters controlled by other players. Additionally, each player will be able to decide on their own style by customizing their PAC with a fun range of cosmetic items. For those who love competition, PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS allows players to compete in Ranked and Elimination modes, or it will also be possible to watch matches both regionally and globally. The popular 64-player Battle Royale has been further enhanced with support for cross-platform play and skill-based matchmaking, expanding the possibilities for competition, but at the same time allowing players to choose who they want to compete with. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe