Since Detective Pikachu brought back video game-related film productions back on the map, many companies have made their bid to take a slice of the pie. This includes tapes sonic the hedgehog and the following project Mario with illumination. And now, bandai namco wants to join the party.

According to sources of Hollywooda movie of the classic character Pac Man, is currently in development, an adaptation that will not revolve around the animation lathe, but will be live action. The next tape is being worked on by Wayfarer Studios, the production company founded by Justin Baldonoh Steve Sarowitzwhich has made a name for itself in the industry.

The work will be based on an original idea of chuck williams ( Sonic ) by LightbeamEntertainment. Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam. This company is so big, that somehow they got involved in the operation of the platform Disney Plus.

It is worth mentioning that the brand Pac Man has already generated children’s television series before, so bandai namco is betting on giving a different approach to your pet. For now, there are no details of the work or a first look at the character, but it is expected that soon there will be more information about the film.

