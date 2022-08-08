Cinema has rediscovered video games. There have been a lot of them recently and some strangely have been interesting to see too, like Sonic or Detective Pikachu. Of course, we also had the usual insipid minestrone but something seems to have changed, with more attention to this world.

What is surprising today is that another one will arrive, always in live-action but on something that is difficult to imagine: Pac-Man. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is already in production at Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios, based on an original idea from Chuck Williams, the producer of Sonic – the Movie.

However, it will not be the first time of Pac-Man on the big screen, in live-action: in 2015, in fact, he appeared in the film Pixels starring Adam Sandler and which saw the participation of the father of the game T & omacr; ru Iwatani played by Denis Akiyama. In that case Pac-Man was evil and snatched his creator’s hand, but we’re sure he’ll be a funny guy in the new movie.

