Through the official site of Pac Man it was announced that the popular video game character will collaborate with Fortnite. Starting next June 2, players will be able to find different objects in the store alluding to the yellow eater. At the moment it has not been specifically announced what they have prepared for us.

The announcement was made with too short a text that only says that Pac-Man and Fortnite will collaborate. Apart from the date no further details are given. Also, because of the phrasing, it seems that we will find only commemorative objects and not a skin as such of the character.

For their part, the official channels of Fortnite They haven’t commented on it so far. This is a curious thing since whenever collaborations are announced, both sides share updates at the same time. Maybe the Pac-Man site was ahead of the surprise.

It should be noted that at the end of the announcement on the official site of Pac Man there is a little legend. It says that the dates could be subject to change without notice. Perhaps the collaboration with the battle royale will come, but it will come after June 2.

For now It only remains to be attentive to any new information from Fortnite or Pac-Man. Since the character has such a long history and is known to many, his arrival is likely to be treated as quite an event. Hopefully soon we will have more details about him.

Pac-Man would be the most recent video game legend to come to Fortnite

One of the characteristics that makes Fortnite so eye-catching are your special guests. He has already had quite a few video game and movie characters as combatants on his island. Among them Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from Halo and different fighters from the Street Fighter saga. Not to mention that just greeted Obi-Wan.

The arrival of Pac Man would expand this catalog of iconic video game characters within Fortnite. Hopefully they will encourage him to give him his own pack with different items to keep him running and shooting around. What do you expect from this collaboration?

