Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco today announced that a Pac-Man movie, the most profitable cabinet in the world, would be in the works. The information we have on this work at the moment is very little, we know with certainty only that the story will be based on a ‘idea of ​​Chuck Williamsproducer of the famous Sonic the Hedgehog.

Pac-Man is one of the most iconic characters in the world of video games, produced in the 80s by Namco, and in fact has already received other adaptations during its history. In 1982 the character was the protagonist of a animated series from 26 episodes, and then another from 2013 that aired for Disney XD, even if only for the United States.



Wayfarer Studios instead it is a relatively production house new. Founded by actor Justin Baldoni, famous for his role in Jane the Virgin, for the moment it has distinguished itself for the musical Clouds, exclusive to Disney +, and little else. However, the company seems entirely intent on leave its mark in the world of Hollywood, as the founder said: