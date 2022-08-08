According to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, a Pac-Man live-action movie is in development.

The project, as indicated, is under development at Bandai Namco Entertainment (owner of the videogame brand) and Wayfarer Studios, the production company created by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz.

Pac-Man (originally Puck Man in Japan) became an icon starting in the 1980s via arcade halls. The character is still healthy and regularly new editions of the adventure of the yellow monster with an infinite appetite arrive.

The live-action film will be based on an original idea by Chuck Williams (Sonic – The Movie) by Lightbeam Entertainment. Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios; Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam.

Wayfarer, which recently announced a $ 125 million investment by Sarowtiz to expand production, produced the Disney + Clouds film. The company’s upcoming products include a football-themed drama – The Senior – and a teen drama / comedy – Empire Waist -.

Tell us, as you imagine it a live-action film about Pac-Man?