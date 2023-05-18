Pac Man 99 is a maze video game with battle royale elements developed by Arika and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment for nintendoswitch. It was released through the service Nintendo Switch Online on April 7, 2021 and it was announced that its life cycle is about to end.

The difference of this version of Pac Man with any other you know is that it involves up to 99 players competing simultaneously. Players control Pac Man through a closed maze, eating points on the board and avoiding the colored ghosts that chase them. Eating power pellets makes the ghosts blue and edible; eating ghosts sends enemies called “Jammer Pac-Man” at another opponent in an attempt to slow them down and remove them from the game. The game features paid downloadable content that includes offline play and additional skins, some based on other Namco games such as Dig Dug.

But all this is about to end since the developer published the dates that indicate how the game services will be turned off to finally remove it from the list of games on Nintendo Switch Online. This schedule is as follows:

August 8, 2023 – 9am CDMX time

Discontinued Content: Paid Custom Themes

September 8, 2023 – 9am CDMX time

Discontinued Content: PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack / PAC-MAN 99 Unlocked Mode

October 8, 2023 – 10am CDMX time

Discontinuation of online services for the main game/main game distribution and free custom themes.

The developer reiterated that even after the discontinuation of the main game’s online services, users who have paid for DLC can continue to enjoy CPU BATTLE, BLIND TIME ATTACK, and SCORE ATTACK modes in offline mode.

Additionally, PAC-MAN 99 themes that have been purchased can still be used in offline mode. Purchased content can be re-downloaded even after discontinuation of sale.

Via: pac man