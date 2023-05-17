Nintendo announces the closure of PAC-MAN 99the free-to-play available exclusively to subscribers of the service Nintendo Switch Online. The closing date is set for next October 8thbut already from August 8th it will no longer be possible to buy paid themes and from September 8th it will not be possible to buy the Deluxe Packs and access to other modes.

Anyone who has purchased the paid content before then will be able to continue playing the unlocked modes as CPU Battle, Blind Time Attack and Score Attack in offline mode even after the service is closed. The themes obtained through payment can continue to be used even offline and the purchased contents can be re-downloaded even after closing.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu