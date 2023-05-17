Bandai Namco and Nintendo have reported that Pac Man 99 it will come removed from Nintendo eShop on October 8, 2023, the date from which the game for Nintendo Switch will no longer be downloadable e it can no longer be played online.

Anyone who downloaded it before that date will be able to continue using it in offline mode, as well as continue to use any DLC purchased, but all online modes will instead be deactivated and can no longer be used.

Being a game that focuses heavily on online multiplayer, having been born as a sort of Pac-Man “battle royale”, the closure of this support obviously represents a serious blow to the use of the game, which could lose much of its meaning starting next October.

Bandai Namco has shared that the distribution of DLC and additional content will be deactivated before the complete end of online support: on August 8th the paid custom themes will be removed, on September 8th the Deluxe Packs will be removed and the Pac-Man 99 paid mode unlock will take place, finally on October 8th the total deactivation of the service with the removal of the game from the store.

Released exclusively on Nintendo Switch as free-to-play in 2021, Pac-Man 99 follows the particular idea of ​​​​the excellent Tetris 99, offering the possibility to challenge dozens of other players in a sort of drag race through the classic mechanics of Pac-Man. You can get to know him better by reading our review of Pac-Man 99.