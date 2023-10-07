As we previously reported, Pac Man 99 It is going to be removed from the eShop forever of Nintendo Switch, so this is thelast day on which it is possible to download it and, being free, it can be a good opportunity to recover it.

Anyone who downloaded it before that date will be able to continue using it in the mode offlinejust as you will be able to continue to use any DLC purchased, but all online modes will instead be deactivated and can no longer be used.