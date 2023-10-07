As we previously reported, Pac Man 99 It is going to be removed from the eShop forever of Nintendo Switch, so this is thelast day on which it is possible to download it and, being free, it can be a good opportunity to recover it.
As was already reported last May, Pac-Man 99 will be removed from the Nintendo eShop, closing online multiplayer, from October 8, 2023, i.e. from tomorrow. After this date, the online multiplayer mode, which until now represented the main core of the game, will be removed, but this will still remain usable in the other modes.
Anyone who downloaded it before that date will be able to continue using it in the mode offlinejust as you will be able to continue to use any DLC purchased, but all online modes will instead be deactivated and can no longer be used.
A Pac-Man battle royale
Since this is a game that focuses heavily on online multiplayer, having been born as a sort of Pac-Man “battle royale”, the closure of this support obviously represents a severe blow to the use of the game, but being a free It may still be worth picking it up and playing its offline modes anyway, if you haven’t done so previously.
The distribution of DLC and additional content it has already been deactivated since August, and now we have reached the final deadline: the total deactivation of the service will take place on 8 October with the removal of the game from the store.
Released exclusively on Nintendo Switch as free-to-play in 2021, Pac-Man 99 follows the particular idea of the excellent Tetris 99, offering the possibility of challenging dozens of other players in a sort of endurance race through the classic mechanics of Pac-Man. You can get to know him better by reading our review of Pac-Man 99.
