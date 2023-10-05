There are only a few days left before the servers close PAC-MAN 99currently available to subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online. As previously anticipated, the servers will be officially closed next October 8and it will no longer be possible to play the title’s online modes.

All previously purchased content, including single player modes and additional themes, will still remain playable in offline mode and can be re-downloaded in the future even if we had deleted them from our console. You can find further details in our previous article.

Source: Nintendo