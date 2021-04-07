Nintendo has announced Pac-Man 99, the next battle royale take on an arcade classic coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

99 players play Pac-Man simultaneously, and attempt to be the last Pac-person standing.

As with other 99 games, you can disrupt your fellow players. Chomping ghosts will send “Jammer Pac-Mans” to their screens, which will slow them down.

Pac-Man 99 also introduces Sleeping Ghosts, a new stationary enemy you can wake to gobble up en masse with a Power Pellet. Doing so will create dozens of Jammer Pac-Mans to fire at your rivals.

Selecting players to target works the same as in other 99 games, too – so you can pick players on the verge of being knocked out, or people who have targeted you.

Become the leader of the PAC in PAC-MAN 99, a new online battle royale game on #NintendoSwitch that? s available as a special offer for #NintendoSwitchOnline members from 04/08! Download now so you? Re ready to play: https://t.co/hotiRSdPU4 pic.twitter.com/D9Jba3UP85 – Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 7, 2021

Pac-Man 99 joins Tetris 99 as being available at no further cost to Nintendo Switch Online members, and arrives a week on from the deletion of Super Mario 35.

Nintendo has said the game launches overnight tonight – at about 2am tomorrow morning UK time – or 6pm Pacific in the US.