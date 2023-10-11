In these times Nintendo has tried to offer online services that go beyond just the retro games of classic consoles, one of those solutions was Pac-Man 99the one who came to replace Super Mario 35 after the servers went down. And now, it seems that this cycle has also come to an end, as fans of the game can no longer access it in any way.

Months ago, the intention to eliminate the application that was free for those who paid had already been confirmed. Nintendo Switch Onlineand little by little he gained an audience as also happened with Tetris 99. Here players competed to be the last character standing, using traps that were gradually released to the 98 opponents.

It is worth mentioning that those who paid at the time for its DLC content can still play it, since they are mini games that do not need the internet to work, although it is no longer possible to buy them in any way. On the other hand, those who want to continue playing no longer have a way to access it, and therefore, the progress data will remain frozen.

This action is somewhat suspicious, given that it comes shortly after it was released F-Zero 99, supposedly serving as the successor to the application, and that has made followers fear its eventual disappearance. Of course, it will take a couple of years for this to happen, given that Pac-Man 99 He came in 2021until it was revealed in May its imminent server outage.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It hurt me when the same thing happened with Super Mario 35, since it was a genuinely fun game. And now, we just have to count the days until Nintendo also cancels the recent F-Zero 99.