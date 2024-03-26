Green light from EU countries to the targeted review of the CAP

Representatives of member states in the Special Committee on Agriculture have given the green light to the targeted review of some fundamental acts of the common agricultural policy (CAP), proposed by the European Commission in response to the concerns expressed by farmers. The Council reports this.

The revision proposed by the Commission, which today obtained the first green light from the Council (the process for the definitive approval of the rules is longer), addresses the critical issues encountered when implementing the strategic plans of the CAP and aims to simplify, reduce administrative burdens and provide greater flexibility for compliance with certain environmental conditionalities. According to Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarinval, “we have listened to our farmers and taken swift action to address their concerns, at a time when they are facing numerous challenges. The targeted review of the rules strikes the right balance between ensuring greater flexibility for farmers and Member States and lighten administrative burdens, while maintaining a high level of environmental ambition in the Common Agricultural Policy.”

“The revision of some rules of the new CAP is good news, not only to guarantee food security in the EU, but also to reduce the burdens on those who feed us.” This was stated by the president of the EPP and the parliamentary group Manfred Weber, via social media.

The revision concerns some elements of the regulation on the strategic plans of the CAP and of the regulation on the financing, management and monitoring of the common agricultural policy (the so-called 'horizontal regulation'). The text, according to the Council, aims to ensure a balance between the need to maintain a high level of environmental and climate ambition in the current CAP and ensure that farmers' concerns are taken into account, after the professional revolt that broke out across half of Europe in recent months, in view of the European elections, which pushed the Commission to take action. The special Agriculture Committee approved, in particular, the changes to the standards relating to good agricultural and environmental conditions (GCAA) proposed by the European Commission.

BCAAs are nine rules, considered beneficial for the environment and climate, which apply to farmersthose who receive support under the CAP. This is conditionality, as there is a direct link between compliance with the requirements and the support provided to farmers under the CAP. One of the main changes is the introduction of a general provision, which allows Member States to grant “temporary and targeted” exemptions from certain cross-compliance requirements, in case of unexpected climatic conditions that prevent farmers from respecting them. Once a year, States will have to inform the Commission on the exemptions granted.

In addition to national derogation possibilities, specific exemptions from some GAEC standards are introduced. For example, for BCAA 6 on land cover during sensitive periods, Member States will have more flexibility in deciding which soils to protect and in which season, based on national and regional specificities. For BCAA 7 on crop rotation, one of the most contested by the 'tractor movement', crop rotation will remain the main practice, but Member States will be able to use crop diversification as an alternative. The requirement is less demanding for farmers, especially in areas subject to drought or heavy rainfall. Under BCAA 8, farmers will only be obliged to maintain existing landscape features and will henceforth be encouraged, on a voluntary basis, to keep land fallow or create new landscape features.

The focused review approved today exempts small agricultural holdings with less than 10 hectares of surface area, both from controls and from sanctions relating to compliance with the conditionality requirements established by the CAP. Given that these are 65% of CAP beneficiaries, but just 10% of agricultural land, this exemption will significantly reduce the administrative burdens generated by controls, both for farmers and public administrations, while maintaining environmental objectives . In line with states' requests, the review will ensure that EU countries can now amend their CAP strategic plans twice a year, rather than once as is the case today. In this way, governments will have greater flexibility: furthermore, it will still be possible to have three further modification requests throughout the entire programming period.

Now the president of the special agriculture commission will send a letter to the European Parliament. Parliament's Agri commission has decided to use the emergency procedure: the first reading position should be adopted in the plenary session of 22-25 April. The regulation must then be formally adopted by the Council, signed by representatives of the Council and Parliament and published in the EU Official Journal. If everything goes as planned, the regulation will come into force by the end of spring. These are extremely fast times by EU standards, which demonstrates, once again, the effectiveness of the protest led by the farmers.