08/14/2023 – 22:06

The Chamber of Deputies wants the government to adjust the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) to include works that are of interest to parliamentarians in the list of projects. This is the counterpart for part of the funds from the amendments to be directed to the infrastructure program, which is one of the banners of President Lula’s administration.

With a tight budget, the government covets parliamentary amendments to make the PAC viable. The projects were announced on Friday, but leaders believe that the program’s bases are still very broad and that there is still time for adjustments to the list, especially in the midst of fiscal restrictions.

The government intends to invest, with its own resources, R$ 371 billion in the program over the four years of its mandate, but it has little fiscal space for this. Congressmen know this and want to use this bargaining power to influence the choice of works. The Executive is resistant, since the PAC is a government program.

The matter needs to be forwarded by the end of this month, when the government needs to send the 2024 Budget project to Congress.

How did the Estadão Last week, the Planalto Palace has been making an effort to attract deputies and senators to the PAC 3, offering, in exchange for the application of resources from parliamentary amendments in the program, a guarantee of faster execution of these resources. The expectation of government supporters is that around R$ 35 billion in amendments, in 2024, can irrigate PAC 3 works.

The Chamber’s command wants to create a specific rubric for the amendments that are directed to the PAC. In practice, this will act as a kind of stamp of the parliamentarian who indicated the amendment, making the billionaire program also have the fingerprint of Congress.