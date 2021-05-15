My first thought when I saw that Pablo Iglesias had cut his ponytail, and his new Hugh Grant hairstyle in Maurice, was why now? Why not by becoming Vice President of the Government? I rambled for a few minutes, the ones that happen between a steamed white fish and a dessert with various types of dark chocolate, and I concluded: as much as we think Iglesias is out, outIt will actually be there for a while longer. We need it more than we are willing to admit.

A bit like what happened with Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, who died but later without his presence, both the Bolivarian regime and its opposition were slow to know how to spin their speeches. But those depths are better resolved by experts, the deepest political scientists. My thing is to worry about the visible, just what covers ideas: hair. In one of my novels, I introduced the resource that when a woman cuts her hair, it is because great changes are happening or will happen in her life. Britney Spears is a perfect example. At that moment when that authentic pop monument born in the depths of America lost control and rebelled against the media that enslaved it by shaving its head in a pharmacy in the middle of the American plain, we all reacted: Here is something! Poor Britney, she was the princess of pop, but she lost her mind fighting for us to realize how she was suffocated, manipulated, how we all used her. And getting a haircut was his signal. Its flare light.

This is what Pablo has done, the one who Àngels Barceló took his hand so that he would not abandon the electoral debate and that woman with a ponytail, Rocío Monasterio, took the opportunity to release her best phrase of the entire campaign: “So democratic, taking his little hand”. Perhaps few people noticed this exchange. But I did notice that Iglesias thus sealed his reputation for conflict, that being who at one point became the official demon, the man that no one could defend. There is no worse fame within a team than being the troublemaker. Iglesias moves away from politics and after the snip, he normalizes. Almost one more, like Íñigo Errejón. Some think that it is more Cambridge. That reminds more of James Ivory than Goddard. But if you dare walk through a revolving door, we will yell: Cut!

I ended up remembering that debate that was organized around some supposed statements by Carolina Herrera, in which she believed that from an age it is better not to try to appear younger. She was accused of having said that after the age of forty women should not wear long hair. And Pablo Iglesias goes, in the aesthetic antipodes of Mrs. Herrera, and he cuts it right at 42. Susanna Griso this time has not said a peep. How strange everything is! As Francisco Rivera told me at his brother Cayetano’s first wedding: “What’s wrong, are we all going crazy?”

I am afraid that a little yes. Take for example the concept of freedom a la Madrileña. Turns out, it’s much more than just a successful catchphrase. My husband went to buy a symbolic and practical gift at the new store of a famous French brand and was surprised that the ladies came and went, not buying anything but encouraging and touching the boutique. Nice, free, but a headache for the shop assistants who had to reorganize the “fun” mess. I wrinkled thinking of those very expensive handkerchiefs that we see covering Elizabeth of England’s almost centennial hairstyle, piled up like paper napkins instead of pure silk creations. Then, I heard my secluded inner voice: What is freedom? Cut your hair when people least expect it.