Center back Pablo Vázquez poses for LA VERDAD, this week, after training at La Manga Club. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

Pablo Vázquez (Gandía, 27 years old) is the closest thing to a retaining wall. He is a robust, firm and resistant boy. Only Lugo’s untimely stomach virus (“I made an incredible mess in the locker room, I threw it all up”) stopped his perfect progression: he played 36 of the last 37 games from start to finish, last season. that served him