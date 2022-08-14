«Carrión has said it very clearly: whoever does not run does not play. You have to apply yourself in defense and attack, “says the man from GandíaPablo Vázquez Central defender of FC Cartagena
Pablo Vázquez (Gandía, 27 years old) is the closest thing to a retaining wall. He is a robust, firm and resistant boy. Only Lugo’s untimely stomach virus (“I made an incredible mess in the locker room, I threw it all up”) stopped his perfect progression: he played 36 of the last 37 games from start to finish, last season. that served him
#Pablo #Vázquez #goal #improve #year #give #war #top
Leave a Reply