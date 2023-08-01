Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 4:05 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pablo Urdangarin has already been introduced to his new team, Fraikin BM Granollers, and with the naturalness that characterizes him, he has had no problem talking about his parents during the official pose. «My parents are excited, happy and happy for me. They know that I can do it very well », he said. Enthusiastic about this new sporting stage, he hopes to “give everything” of himself. «A lot of work, encourage all my teammates and do great things. We will see how the season unfolds », he pointed out.

In addition, the athlete has received advice from his father for his imminent debut, since Iñaki Urdangarin was an Olympic handball champion. “My father has given me several pieces of advice, but the most is to enjoy, to be happy and to do what I like to do.” Now, when they have asked him about other members of the family, such as his sister Irene, he has preferred not to comment.

Regarding his future, King Felipe’s nephew has acknowledged that he dreams of being part of the Spanish team. “Everything depends on how it goes in these two years, and I hope so, because it would be a dream, but little by little,” he prudently commented.

And while Pablo participated in the presentation of his team, his mother and his brothers Miguel and Irene are spending a few days on vacation in Greece with their family. The chosen destination has been the island of Spetses, in the Saronic Gulf, where they have met Queen Ana María.